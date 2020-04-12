Two sisters died days apart in Guntur district

Guntur: In a heart-wrenching incident, two sisters have unusually died days apart leaving the parents in the trauma. The incident occurred in Guntur district where a single-family member died in suspicious circumstances in a period of days. Going into details, Yadavalli Venkatrao and Lakshmi are residing in the new colony of Sawaliyapuram Mandal. They have two daughters, Pravalika (6) and Moksitha (4). One of the sisters, Pravalika was taken to a private doctor in Sawalipuram for treatment after suffering vomiting and diarrhoea last Tuesday.

However, her health got deteriorated and was declared dead on Wednesday. On the other hand, the villagers and family members have taken Mokshitha to the local hospital as the child was already ill. The doctors have sent her to Guntur Hospital for better treatment. But the tests carried out reported that all the organs of the girls had failed and subsequently declared dead on Friday evening, which left the parents in sever trauma.

Sub Inspector Swarnalatha reached the village on Saturday and inquired about the details of the death of the two daughters.