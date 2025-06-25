Two veterans practise yoga in Pacific Ocean

Visakhapatnam: Contributing to ‘YogAndhra-2025’, two veterans from Andhra Pradesh, Col Kolsani Srinivas (Retd) and Capt C D N V Prasad, IN (Retd) performed yoga aboard their 34-foot sailboat ’Tystie’ in the Pacific Ocean.

The 63-year-old veterans are alumni of the National Defence Academy and Sainik School Korukonda and on a transoceanic voyage from New Zealand to India via Fiji.

They observed Yoga Day during the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, ahead of the events in India, exemplifying the spirit of this year’s theme, ‘yoga for one earth, one health’.

Their unique seaborne observance highlighted yoga’s global resonance.

Braving swells, shifting winds, and confining to restricted spaces, their effort showcases resilience and commitment towards wellness, even at sea and across oceans.

Joining over 2 crore participants in Andhra Pradesh, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of AP N Chandrababu Naidu for the YogAndhra organised in Visakhapatnam, the gesture by the two sons of the soil adds an inspirational note. Their journey reaffirms that oceans are not barriers, but bridges, conveying the Indian Navy’s message of maritime unity and friendship to the world.

The two veterans had set out on a sail from Opua Bay, New Zealand bound for Savusavu, Fiji. Their boat is going to be changed to Indian registration and renamed as ‘Visakha’ to honour the port of Visakhapatnam upon its arrival in Visakhapatnam scheduled later during the year. The duo’s adventure serves as an inspiration for others to follow suit.