Two women from Nellore dist in TTD Board

Nellore : It is a great pride for Nellore as two women from the erstwhile Nellore district have been appointed as TTD Board members. They are Kovur TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy and former Nellore MP and former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi.

MLA V Prashanthi Reddy earlier worked as the Chairman of Delhi TTD Advisory Board during YSRCP regime. Later, she was elected as the MLA from Kovuru constituency on TDP banner.

Panabaka Lakshmi, native of Kota mandal in the erstwhile Nellore district, represented for Nellore Parliament three times in 1996, 1998, and 2004 during Congress regime.

After being elected as TTD Trust Board member on Wednesday, MLA Prashanthi Reddy said that she is feeling fortunate to have the opportunity to become a member of TTD Board with the initiation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Assuring that she will discharge her responsibilities, she said, “I am thankful to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his initiative in appointing me as the TTD Board member”.