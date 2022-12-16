Two women killed by father-in-law in Orvakal under suspicion of carrying out exorcism

The uncle brutally murdered the two daughters-in-law under the superstitious belief that they had done exorcism in Orvakal of Kurnool district. He took the help of his sons for this. According to Orvakal police, Kuruva Mangamma and Pedda Govardhan (alias Govanna) of Nannuru village have two sons and a daughter.

Eldest son Pedda Rama Govind got married to Rameswaramma (26) of Gudipadu village, Guduru mandal seven years ago. The youngest son, Chinna Ramagovind married Renuka (25) of Lakshmipuram village, Kalluru mandal five years ago. Kuruva Govanna is a landowner of 40 acres and the family members depend on agriculture for their livelihood.



Govanna doesn't like his younger daughter-in-law while the two daughters-in-law have cordial relationship. Govanna was suffering from health problems. On the advice of others, he went to a doctor (Natu Vaidyudu) in Joharapuram two or three times who prescribed medicines. At that time it was known that the drug fell. He told Govanna that the drug was injected by his daughters-in-law Andhra d ne exorcism.

Since then, the uncle became suspicious of the daughters-in-law. He told this to his sons and took their help. As the two daughters-in-law did not have children, they decided to kill them.