Two workers dead after reactor explodes at Atchutapuram SEZ

Anakapalli: A major fire broke out in a pharma company located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district.Two reactors are said to...

Anakapalli: A major fire broke out in a pharma company located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district.

Two reactors are said to be exploded causing thick flames and smoke.

According to preliminary reports, two persons died in the incident. Further details are yet to be ascertained.

Upon receiving the information, firefighters came to the incident spot to douse the fire.

Panic stricken locals ran out of their houses after hearing a loud noise at the pharma company.

