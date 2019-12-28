Two youth from AP died under suspicious condition at Goa Sunburn event

Panaji: The two teenagers from Andhra Pradesh have died under suspicious conditions while waiting outside the Sunburn Klassique music event venue at Vagator beach in Goa on Friday.

The deceased identified as Sai Prasad and Venkat who were standing in line at the venue of the popular Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival. After waiting for some time, both collapsed on the ground. Immediately, the organizers rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared already dead.

On receiving the information, the police registered a case under suspicious death, initiated an investigation and waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of the death. The autopsies will be carried out after the family members of the youths reach Goa.