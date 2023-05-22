UBI conducts customer outreach campaign in Guntur

Guntur: Union Bank of India (UBI) launched ‘Project Power’ to accelerate its market share and enhance its brand image. This project is launched in 126 districts pan-India and Guntur is one of them.

As part of the various measures it has been taking to improve connectivity with its customers, UBI Regional Office, Guntur conducted a customer outreach campaign on Sunday at Gujjanagundla Walkers Association.

Bank has showcased its newly launched schemes like Ab Naari Ki Baari for financing MSME women entrepreneurs and Krishi ke Sath Mahila for financing agriculture women entrepreneurs. Bank aims to serve 1.25 lakh women customers during this financial year through these schemes.

Along with these schemes, premium products such as SBHNI (Bank accounts for High Networth Individuals), SBPRE (SB Scheme for Premium Customers), UCCAN (Classic current account), gold loans, education loans, home loans and vehicle loans were explained to the customers.