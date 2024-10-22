Live
UBI conducts mega account opening campaign
Pamidi(Anantapur district): Union Bank of india (UBI) has organised a mega account opening campaign in Pamidi town, Ramagiri and Eddulapalli villages on Monday. Regional Head Yadubhushan Reddy and Pamidi bank branch Manager Ramalingeswara Chaudhary participated as chief guests.
Bank Manager Ramalingeswara Chaudhary said that on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, they are opening new accounts for people free of cost in villages and the account number also given immediately. He said 185 accounts have been opened in Ramagiri village. He informed that the bank is giving loans up to Rs 20 lakh to women groups with lowest interest rate in villages.
Regional head Jitendra Mishra, marketing officer Devendra, field officer Ramdas and others participated.