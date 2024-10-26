UBI conducts ‘Walkathon’

Nellore: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week, the Regional Office of Union Bank of India (UBI) has organised vigilance walk ‘Walkathon’ from the Regional Office at Maguntalayout to Annamayya Circlein Nellore at 7.30 am to 8 am on Friday.

Regional HeadARaja Sekharam, who flagged off the walkathon, stated that Vigilance Awareness Week is conducted every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which falls on October 31. Stating that the main motto of Vigilance Awareness Week is to create awareness among general public about anti-corruption, he called upon the staff to contribute their might to eradicate corruption in the society.

Deputy Regional HeadsBVenugopal and BShiva Shankar, Vigilance Officer MdVajid Ahmed,staff and branch heads and staff of local branches participated in the programme.