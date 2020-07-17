UG, PG final semester exams likely in September in Andhra Pradesh

Universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh are taking steps to conduct examinations for students of higher education courses like degree, PG, B.Tech by September. It is well known that the UGC and the Central Human Resources Department (HRD) have made it clear that examinations should be conducted in view of students' future, job opportunities, and other factors.

In this context, the government is handing over the responsibilities to the respective varsities to enable them to conduct the examinations. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh recently announced that varsities would be directed to conduct examinations by September as per UGC guidelines.

There are 54 states, central government, private, and deemed universities in Andhra Pradesh of which 30 are state government institutions. Under these, 3,285 colleges offer various courses including UG and PG. Andhra University, JNTU Kakinada, Anantapur, Srivenkateswara, Srikrishnadevaraya, Nagarjuna varsities have the affiliated colleges.

On the other hand, there are up to 600 foreign students studying at Andhra University. They also need to be considered and arranged in the conduct of examinations. However, it is decided that those who are unable to write the tests for various reasons would be conducted exams later.

Proposals have been sent to the government as per UGC guidelines on conducting examinations. Students are advised to conduct examinations at the college available to them if they are in outside areas beyond the university scope. Accordingly, each university should prepare information on the whereabouts of its students. It was suggested that questionnaires be sent to other areas with the technical assistance of JNTU to conduct examinations.