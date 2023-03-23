Ugadi festival celebrated in a grand manner

The Sobhakruth Nama Ugadi was celebrated in a grand manner by the district administration on Wednesday. On the occasion, Sri Venkateswara Vedic University Assistant Professor Dr K H Rajesh Kumar rendered Panchaga Sravanam and narrated the benefits and the setbacks that can be witnessed during the Telugu New Year.





Speaking the occasion, Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has wished the people a happy and prosperous life overcoming all kinds of hurdles in the New Year. The Collector also wished that the district should witness good rains in the interest of farmers and help them secure profits for their produce. Later, he felicitated staff working in various departments in recognitions of their services to people.





Joint Collector Saikanth Varma, Municipal Commissioner GSS Praveen Chand, district forest officer Sandeep Reddy, RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy and others were present. On the other side, the the police administration led by SP KKN Anburajan organised the Ugadi festival at the District Police office in a grand manner on Wednesday.



