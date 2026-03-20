Ugadi reflects harmony with nature: MP

Rajamahendravaram: Ugadi is a festival deeply connected with nature, said Member of Parliament Daggubati Purandeswari while addressing the Ugadi Puraskara Mahotsavam held at JK Gardens in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. She remarked that time flows like a river and the Panchangam helps people understand the course of the past and the future. The celebrations marking the Telugu New Year, Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram, were organised under her leadership with grandeur.

Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari clarified that the term “Parabhava” should not be interpreted as defeat, but rather as the defeat of evil qualities and bad practices, symbolising the triumph of good.

Several poets, scholars and artists were felicitated during the event. Cultural programmes added vibrancy to the celebrations, with a dance performance by the disciples of Pasumarti Srinivasa Sharma, Principal of Vijaya Sankara Government Music and Dance School, drawing applause.

Pullela Satyanarayana presented the Panchanga reading. MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and Maddipati Venkataraju, along with MLC Somu Veerraju and RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary, were among those present.

Prominent personalities including Viswanatha Gopalakrishna Sastry, Aripirala Narayanarao, Dorbala Prabhakara Sharma, CH Kurmayya, Talari Vasu, Jith Mohan Mitra, Gootam Swami, Chaganti Malathi, Sripada Seethamahalakshmi and Godavarthi Ramadevi were honoured on the occasion. Erra Venugopala Rayudu, Adabala Ramakrishna, Veeranjaneyulu, Kshatriya Balasubrahmanyam Singh, Narsipalli Harika, Vadrevu Aliveelu and others participated in the programme.