  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

UK Dy High Commissioner explores academic collaborations with SV varsity

UK Dy High Commissioner explores academic collaborations with SV varsity
x

SV University Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao welcoming British Dy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen on Tuesday. Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu and others are also seen

Highlights

  • Holds discussions with the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, principals, deans, and senior faculty of SVU
  • Discusses strengthening UK-Andhra Pradesh ties in education, technology, and economic development

Tirupati: Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, paid a visit to Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen UK-Andhra Pradesh ties in education, technology, and economic development.

During his visit, Wynn Owen held discussions with the Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, principals, deans, and senior faculty of SVU.

The talks focused on promoting joint research projects, student and faculty exchange programmes, and initiatives for academic excellence. He expressed interest in leveraging UK expertise in areas like artificial intelligence, life sciences, and sustainability to support innovation at SVU.

A key feature of the visit was an interactive session with the local IT industry, including members of the Technology Companies Association of Andhra Pradesh (TCOAP). Vamsi Krishna Rayala, President, and past presidents Lakshmi Padileti and Srinivas T, along with NIELIT Tirupati Director Sashi Kumar G, joined the discussions. Wynn Owen emphasised the UK’s commitment to boosting commercial ties with Andhra Pradesh’s IT sector and explored opportunities for collaboration in emerging technologies, workforce skill development, and investment.

The SVU leadership welcomed the dialogue and highlighted their focus on international partnerships to enhance educational standards. TCOAP representatives expressed optimism about global collaboration, noting its role in boosting the state’s IT competitiveness.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick