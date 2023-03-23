Unable to bear the humiliation by the upper caste people, Dalith youth commits suicide in Kurnool

Kurnool: A youth who belongs to Dalith community consumed pesticide in an attempt to commit suicide. The reasons behind taking the extreme step is known that he was kicked and insulted by the upper caste people.



The Dalith who has been identified as Mallepogu Narahari was rushed to Nandyal Government general hospital for treatment. The incident took place at Munagala village In Nandyal mandal on Wednesday late night.



According to information, the villagers with utmost devotion were celebrating Ugadi festival by offering prayers to village Goddess Sunkulamma. Mallepogu Narahari who belong to SC Madiga community has gone to offer prayers after breaking a coconut to the village Goddess.

But before Narahari entering into the temple, one Jambulaiah, who is known to be the gunman of Nandyal DSP, his son Maruthi and Nephew Subbaiah, opposed him and insulted by taking his caste. The gunman and the other two people also kicked with legs besides giving a stern warning of taking dire steps if dare to repeat the incident.

Narahari who was greatly insulted by the act of Jambulaiah, Maruthi and Subbaiah immediately returned to his house and consumed pesticide. His parents on learning the extreme to step taken by Narahari rushed to Nandyal Government general hospital for treatment. His health condition is stated to be critical.



More information is yet to know.