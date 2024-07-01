Unanimous elections of ACUB governing body suggested

Rajamahendravaram: An all-party meeting said that Rajahmundry has a special place in the cooperative history of the state and Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank (ACUB), which has a history of 118 years, should be protected with collective responsibility and this bank should provide better service to the customers.

Representatives of all parties and people’s associations concluded that the governing body of the ACUB should be elected unanimously.

A round-table meeting was held at the CPI office on Sunday to preserve the Aryapuram Cooperative Bank chaired by Dr Lanka Satyanarayana, former director of the bank.

CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu said that the spirit of many nobles who shaped ACUB beyond politics should be conveyed to the present generation. The people of the city have to form a governing board unanimously without elections, he said.

YSRCP state leader and former MLA Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao said that Aryapuram Bank is at the top with a membership of 78,000. To protect this bank, representatives of all political parties should be in the governing body.

Dr Lanka Satyanarayana said that the foundation laid by CPI for the development of Aryapuram Bank should not be forgotten. He said that this bank needs a governing body that works with ethics and honesty.

Congress leaders Balepalli Muralidhar, Boda Venkat, CPM city secretary B Pawan, Jampeta Bank director Mahanti Lakshmana Rao, ACUB former director Kovvuri Srinivasa Rao, AITUC district convenor K Rambabu, CPI city secretary V Kondala Rao and others spoke.