Uncertainty Over AP Ration Cards: No Clarity on Issuance Yet

Uncertainty persists over the issuance of new ration cards in Andhra Pradesh (AP), as officials have yet to initiate the distribution process despite previous government announcements. Ministers had stated that new ration cards would be made available starting January, but as February begins, the process remains stalled, leading to widespread frustration among eligible applicants.

The state government has been making statements about issuing new ration cards, yet no concrete steps have been taken. While officials and leaders have assured that new cards will be distributed soon, no specific timeline has been provided. This has resulted in confusion among people awaiting their ration cards.

Currently, AP has around 1.48 crore white ration cards, of which 90 lakh fall under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), making beneficiaries eligible for essential commodities such as rice, dal, and sugar at subsidized rates. The remaining ration cards are issued under state government provisions, which provide additional subsidies. The state has been pushing for these additional cards to be included under the NFSA, but there has been no response from the central government.

Government officials and political leaders have stated that new ration cards would be issued to newlywed couples and eligible families. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation on when the process will start. Many people are now questioning why the state government has not yet implemented the scheme despite repeated assurances.

The delay has caused an influx of applicants visiting tehsil offices, municipal offices, and ward secretariats seeking clarity on their applications. Although authorities are accepting applications, there is no indication of when distribution will begin, leaving applicants frustrated.

Even after eight months of the coalition government coming into power in AP, the existing ration cards still feature the previous administration’s symbols, including images of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP party colors. Leaders from the current ruling alliance have expressed their dissatisfaction over this, arguing that the delay in issuing new ration cards has kept the previous government's branding intact.

Ration cards play a crucial role in accessing government welfare programs. Individuals holding white ration cards can benefit from various schemes, including subsidized food supplies, medical services through Arogyasri, and financial assistance such as fee reimbursements and scholarships for students. Additionally, ration cards serve as an essential document for availing bank loans and other government services.

There has also been an increase in demand for separate ration cards within families. Family members, including sons and daughters-in-law, are applying for new cards, citing independent financial responsibilities. The lack of clarity on issuance has left many people uncertain about their eligibility and application status.