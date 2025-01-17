Uncertainty prevails over conduct of GMC Council meet

Guntur: Uncertainty prevailed over the conduct of Guntur Municipal Corporation Council meeting with the commissioner Puli Srinivasulu maintaining silence over conduct of the meeting.

In a fit of rage in the council meeting held on January 4, the latter walked away from the GMC meeting. Since then, he did not conduct the GMC Council meeting. Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu demanded to conduct the council meeting immediately.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former minister and YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu, Guntur mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, deputy mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, YSRCP corporators on Thursday conducted emergency meeting and chalked out a plan to mount pressure on Puli Srinivasulu to conduct the GMC council meeting. In the last council meeting, deputy mayor Bala Vajra Babu made derogatory remarks against Puli Srinivasulu which widened the gap between them.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu found fault with Puli Srinivasulu for leaving the Council meet without intimation.

He said he sent a WhatsApp message to Puli Srinivasulu to conduct the GMC council meeting.

In spite of it, the latter did not respond. He alleged that Puli Srinivasulu violated the protocol and the latter did not invite him to the GMC Sankranti Sambaralu.

YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu said ruling and opposition party corporators will walkout from the council. He urged Puli Srinivasulu to follow the Municipal Corporation Act and warned that they will intensify the fight against Puli Srinivasulu.