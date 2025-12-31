OU VC urges Commerce students to embrace entrepreneurship

Hyderabad: The Department of Commerce at Osmania University hosted a grand induction programme on Tuesday for the incoming batch of M Com and M Com (IS) students. The event celebrated the department's prestigious 80-year legacy, which dates back to its inception in 1945, while setting a modern roadmap for the new scholars.

Chief Guest Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, delivered a compelling address, urging students to rely on their "natural intelligence." He cautioned against the "cognitive laziness" that can arise from overdependence on Artificial Intelligence. Emphasising a shift in mindset, he encouraged students to integrate digital technologies into their research and aim to become "job creators rather than job seekers" through entrepreneurship.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the historic Rs 1,000 crore aid granted to the university. He stated that this funding is pivotal in transforming the campus into a world-class institution and aligns with the national vision of Vikasit Bharat 2047 and the state’s Telangana Rising agenda.

Principal Indrakanti Sekhar and Head of the Department M Gangadhar highlighted the university's extensive academic and research facilities, urging students to maximise these resources. Other academic leaders, including K Krishna Chaitanya, A Patrick, and D Chenappa, spoke on the importance of bridging theoretical knowledge with global practices. The session concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Vice-Principal K Srinivas.