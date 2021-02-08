Undavalli Arun Kumar urges YS Jagan and Chandrababu to fight against privatisation of Vizag steel plant

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has said that all political parties should come forward to stop the privatisation of steel plant as decided by union government. Speaking to reporters here on Monday he advised CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu should set aside their skirmishes to stop privatisation of steel plant.

He demanded union government to alot capital mines to the steel plant for its survival.

Union government intentionally trying to privatise the steel plant. After privatisation the owners will make real estate business and thousands of employees getting livelyhood will be on roads. TDP MLA Ghanta Srinivasa Rao's resignation in this regard given boost to the agitation, he asserted.

He urged all party leaders to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately in this regard.