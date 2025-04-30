Union Bank sanctions Rs. 100 cr loans

Vijayawada: The Union Bank of India (UBI) organised an MSME/CASA outreach programme at the Andhra Pradesh MSME Industries Associations Facilitation Centre here on Tuesday.

As part of a nationwide initiative, the Bank is conducting MSME/CASA outreach programmes across India three days from Monday to empower MSME entrepreneurs and foster financial inclusion.

More than 150 MSME customers from in and around the city participated in the event. Bank representatives delivered detailed presentations on their MSME-specific financial products and exclusive service offerings under MSME and CASA categories.

They also engaged in one-on-one interactions with entrepreneurs during the event. Several entrepreneurs received sanction letters and in-principle approval letters for financial assistance (total business aggregate to be expected Rs 100 crore).

UBI General Manager Renu K Nair, addressing the gathering, highlighted Bank’s significant achievements, noting a total business of Rs 22.93 trillion for FY 2024–25 (Total Deposits: Rs 13.10 trillion; Total Advances: Rs 9.83 trillion), with a strong network of more than 8,500 branches and over 9,000 ATMs across the country.

She emphasised the Bank’s commitment to supporting MSMEs through special schemes, including collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 crore under CGTMSE, and loans with minimal collateral and attractive interest rates for borrowers.

She also explained tailor-made schemes especially for women entrepreneurs (Nari Shakti) and young entrepreneurs (Yuva Shakti) aimed at boosting the MSME sector and promoting employment opportunities. In addition to MSME offerings, the Bank also provides specialised schemes for Agriculture, Food & Agro and allied sectors, along with CASA services. CVN Bhaskara Rao, Zonal Head, MV Tilak, Regional Head, Sambaiah, General Manager of District Industrial Centre, NTR District and other senior bank officials also participated.