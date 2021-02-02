Union budget 2021: Raw deal to Telugu States: Congress

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday criticised the Union budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that it was a rude shock to the poor.



Referring to the fuel price hike, APCC president Dr S Sailajanath took exception to the hike in petrol and diesel prices which was not mentioned in the budget which is nothing but cruel. He said that the fuel price hike would result in hike in the prices of essential commodities.

The PCC chief said that the budget has given nothing to the two Telugu States. "It has not even mentioned the name of Amaravati and caused severe disappointment to the employees and the middle class," he said.

Describing the budget as the budget of four states, he said that it was not at all a national budget.

Working president Dr N Tulasi Reddy said that the Union budget was totally disappointing. In one word, the budget is nothing but a debt budget which is limited to four States. Justifying his description, he said that before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the national debt was Rs 50 lakh crore and now it is Rs 102 lakh crore. Moreover, the Finance Minister proudly announces that she would raise Rs 12 lakh crore more in the next fiscal.

He said that the budget aimed at only four states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal and Assam since elections would be conducted there soon.

The PCC working president said that the budget has done injustice to Andhra Pradesh since there was no mention of special status, no development package, no mention of Polavaram project or Kadapa steel plant, Dugarajapatnm port, Visakha-Chennai industrial corridor or metro rails at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Tulasi Reddy dared the YSRCP members of Parliament to resign en masse in protest the injustice.