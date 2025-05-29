Union Cabinet okays Rs. 3,653 cr Badvel-Nellore highway project

Amaravati/New Delhi: In a significant push to infrastructure and logistics enhancement in Andhra Pradesh, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the construction of a 4-lane highway corridor from Badvel to Nellore.

The project will be implemented under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model at an estimated capital cost of Rs 3,653.10 crore. The 108.134-km-long corridor will begin at Gopavaram village on the National Highway 67 (NH-67) in YSR Kadapa district and terminate at Guruvindapudi village nearKrishnapatnam Port Junction on NH-16 (part of the Chennai-Kolkata corridor) in SPSR Nellore district.

This strategic route will provide improved access to Krishnapatnam Port and connect key nodes across three major industrial corridors in the state. Theseinclude:

• Kopparthy Node on Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC)

• Orvakal Node on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC)

• Krishnapatnam Node on the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC)

According to the Centre, the new corridor will reduce the travel distance between Badvel and Krishnapatnam Port by nearly 34 km - from 142 km to 108.13 km- cutting travel time by an estimated one hour. This reduction will significantly lower fuel consumption and vehicle operating costs, contributing to both economic efficiency and environmental sustainability through a decreased carbon footprint.

The project is also expected to generate substantial employment during its development. Estimates suggest the creation of approximately 20 lakh man-days of direct employment and 23 lakh man-days of indirect employment. Additionally, the improved infrastructure is anticipated to catalyze economic activity and job opportunities in the surrounding areas.

Officials say the enhanced road infrastructure will contribute positively to India's Logistics Performance Index (LPI), further strengthening supply chain connectivity and boosting industrial growth in the region.