Union finance minister Nirmala prays at Tirumala

Tirumala: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered prayers in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala on Friday.

She was received by TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on her arrival at the temple and later taken to the darshan of the presiding deity. After darshan, she was rendered Vedaseervachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam by Vedic pundits followed by the presentation of tirthaprasadams, laminated photo of Srivaru. Nirmala lauded the exceptional services being rendered by Srivari Sevaks to the multitude of visiting pilgrims at various places in Tirumala.

In the afternoon, she visited the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex in Tirumala.

Later, the Union finance minister visited the dining hall, interacted with Srivari Sevaks, and personally served Annaprasadam (food) to the devotees.

Afterwards, she recorded her feedback in the TTD feedback book, stating that it was a heart-touching experience to share the sacred meal along with other devotees.

She also interacted with the devotees on the occasion. TTD board members Suchitra Ella, G Bhanu Prakash Redday and TTD officials were also present on the occasion.