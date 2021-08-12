Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad, to visit Srisailam temple shortly

Highlights: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Hyderabad a while ago as part of his visit to Andhra Pradesh. He will head to Srisailam in a special helicopter and will offer prayers at the Srisailam temple.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Hyderabad a while ago as part of his visit to Andhra Pradesh. He will head to Srisailam in a special helicopter and will offer prayers at the Srisailam temple. Later, Amit Shah will have lunch at Bhramaramba Guest House and will leave for Hyderabad and then for Delhi at 3.50 pm.

As part of his tour, Minister Velampally Srinivasa Rao and Chief Secretary of the Endowments Vani Mohan left for Srisailam on Wednesday night to welcome Amit Shah on behalf of the State Endowment department and made special arrangements.

On the other hand, in the backdrop of Amit Shah's upcoming visit with his family members, it is a matter of concern whether there will be any political interactions during the Home Minister's visit. AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju, Kurnool district MP TG Venkatesh and others are likely to meet Shah in Srisailam.

The ruling YSRCP is also likely to send key leaders as a courtesy to meet Home Minister. The police have set up heavy security during the Union Home Minister's visit.