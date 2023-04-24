Union Home Ministry meeting on the division of AP Bhavan assets postponed to Wednesday

The meeting on the division of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan has been postponed once again. The meeting scheduled to be held today under the chairmanship of the joint secretary of the Union Home Ministry has been postponed to Wednesday. To this extent, the officials of the home department have sent information to the officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.



A meeting will be held on 26th of this month (Wednesday) at the North Block of the Central Home Department office. The meeting will be chaired by the Joint Secretary, Union Home Ministry. It is reported that the finance department secretaries of both the states will attend this meeting on Wednesday. AP Finance Chief Secretary SS Rawat and Telangana Finance Special Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao seem to be present.



According to the Bifurcation Act, AP Bhavan in Delhi is to be partitioned within 10 years. At present, the two Telugu states are operating in Delhi with 48 percent share of Telangana and 52 percent share of AP. It is known that the Union Home Ministry has already advised the two states to share the common properties as per the act.