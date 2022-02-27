Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to visit Polavaram on March 4

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inspect the Polavaram project at the field level on March 4. He will inspect Spillway, spill channel, earth rock dam diaphragm wall, upper and lower cofferdams.



Later, the union minister will conduct a review with Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and with the officials of the State Water Resources Department and give directions on the steps to be taken to complete the project by the deadline.

The minister will Arrive at Rajahmundry Madurapudi Airport on a flight from Delhi on the morning of the 4th of next month to inspect the works of the Polavaram project. From there he will reach the Polavaram project in a special helicopter.

It is learned that YSRCP is seeking the centre to reimburse the funds spent by the state on the Polavaram project. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha had asked the centre on the same on December 2.