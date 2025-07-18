Union Min Varma visits Kashi Vishwanath temple

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma visited the sacred city of Varanasi and offered prayers at the renowned Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. He also visited the shrine of Kshetrapalaka Kalabhairava and performed special rituals along with his family.

Speaking on the occasion, he described his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple as a spiritually uplifting and memorable experience. He said the divine darshan brought him immense joy and inner peace.

Varma also reviewed several development initiatives undertaken in Varanasi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised the transformation of the temple town. He prayed to Lord Vishwanath for peace, prosperity, and continued progress for the people of India.

The minister was accompanied by his family members, BJYM district president Kalidindi Vinod Varma, Vegesna Rangaraju, Pavan Varma, and senior BJP leader Veluri Venkata Ramayya Sharma.