Union Minister assured support for Veligonda project execution: BJP

Ongole: The Bharatiya Janata Party Ongole Parliamentary district president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu and other district leaders profoundly thanked Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for responding to their pleas on the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project and instructing the Krishna River Management Board officials accordingly.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Srinivasulu explained that a delegation from the district party met the Union Minister in Vijayawada on Friday and explained the construction status of Veligonda project.

He said that they had explained to the Union Minister on the typing error that has appeared in the gazette notification by the Jal Shakti Ministry on the help to the pending projects in Andhra Pradesh following the State bifurcation. Veligonda project was mistakenly typed as Veligodu project, and the State government was not responding to the Union government's instructions to submit the detailed project report for the name change and allocation of funds.

He said that they placed three requests before the Minister - To rectify the typing error, support the construction of the Veligonda project and allocate 11 tmcft of Krishna water from the share of Andhra Pradesh to the Veligonda project, and name one of the two canals after Badam Ramaiah, a senior BJP leader from western Prakasam area and one of the founding members of Veligonda Project Sadhana Samithi.

Srinivasulu said that Shekhawat patiently listened to their pleas and responded that the Union government was extending help in various forms to the States for the development of backward districts, and funds being provided to the State are an example of it

The Union Minister informed the BJP leaders that the Union government was ready to extend support to the construction of the Veligonda project, and assured them that the typing error would be rectified even if the State government fails to submit the DPR.

Srinivasulu said that the Union Minister also discussed with the KRMB officials and assured to see the Veligonda project is provided with an assured allocation of 11 tmcft water per year from the Srisailam project, instead of depending on the floodwater. He also promised to discuss naming the canal after Ramaiah with the State government and officials concerned.

Srinivasulu also thanked the State BJP president Somu Veerraju, secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu and other leaders for explaining the Prakasam district issues to the Union Minister.