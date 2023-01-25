Union Minister Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan to visit EG district today

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan will arrive for a two-day visit to East Godavari district on Wednesday. He will participate in BJP district core committee meeting here at 8:30 am. At 9:30 am, he will address party district executive meeting. At 2 pm, he will hold a meeting with the beneficiaries of the Central government schemes at MPDO office in Kadiyam. At 3:30 pm, he will review the progress of works undertaken with the Central government funds.

At 5 pm, Minister Chauhan will inspect Kambala Tank Park in Rajamahendravaram, which is being developed with the funds of the Central government's Amrit Scheme. After that, he will meet with the RSS leaders at the RSS office. He will stay at Hotel Manjira for the night.

On Thursday at 8:30 am, Union Minister Chauhan will visit Markandeyeswara Swamy temple in Rajamahendravaram.

A press meet will be held at Hotel Manjeera at 9 am. The Minister will participate in the unveiling of the national flag at Morampudi Centre and Rajahmundry rural mandal booth committees meeting at Kolamuru village.