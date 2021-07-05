Union Minister Dr Thawar Chand Gehlot to inaugurate social empowerment camp in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Dr Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, will virtually inaugurate social empowerment camp here on Tuesday for distribution of aids and assistive devices to the physically challenged under ADIP scheme and senior citizens under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, according to a communiqué from Union Ministry of Social Justice.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) is organising the camp in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and District Administration at Anandamayi Auditorium here.

A total of 4,874 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs. 2.96 crore will be distributed free of cost to 2,206 physically handicapped persons and 432 senior citizens.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishna Das, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Minister for Women, Child Welfare and Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Taneti Vanitha, Minister for Animal Husbandry Dr Seediri Appala Raju, Member of Parliament Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and other people's representatives will participate.

Dr Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, DEPwD, other senior officers from ALIMCO and the district administration will also be present virtually/in person during the function.