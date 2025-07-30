Union minister lays stone for 13 hostel buildings

Paderu (ASR District): On the occasion of National Education Day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone for 13 hostel buildings in Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated cost of Rs 31.70 crore. The foundation stone-laying ceremony was conducted virtually from Delhi, while a special event was held at the Collectorate conference hall to unveil the project plaques.Speaking on the occasion, district collector AS Dinesh Kumar said the hostels are sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana. They include two 100-bed hostels and nine 50-bed hostels, along with two additional 100-bed hostels under the D.A. Jugaa scheme.

The hostels will be constructed at Paderu Constituency: Chintapalli (Jajulapalem and Balapam), Lambasingi, Pedabarada, Lothugedda, Rinthada (Girls), and GK Veedhi (Girls and Boys). Araku Constituency: Bangaru Metta and Munchingiputtu (Boys) in Munchingiputtu mandal, Koravangi in Pedabayalu mandal.

Under, DA Jugaa scheme: Araku and Dumbriguda mandal headquarters in Dumbriguda mandal. The Collector instructed engineering officials to fast-track the tender process and to begin construction at the earliest.Joint collector MJ Abhishek Goud, sub-collector Shauryaman Patel, assistant collector Sahith, DEO P Brahmaji Rao, Samagra Shiksha APC V Swaminayudu, Samagra Shiksha EE DV Narasimharao, DEE Venugopal, ALS Coordinator J Kurmarav, CMO MG Prakash, APO Patrudu, ASO Simhachalam, and others were present.