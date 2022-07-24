Union Minister of State Narayana Swamy praises AP govt's Village Secretariat system

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Empowerment A. Narayana Swamy said that the village and ward secretariat services provided in Andhra Pradesh are good and accessible to all people. He visited the covid Vaccination Center and Secretariat at Komarada, Bhimavaram Mandal of West Godavari District on Saturday.



On this occasion, he greeted the villagers who were getting the vaccine at the vaccination center and inquired about how many doses they had received and who was giving the vaccine. Later, he visited the Secretariat and inquired about the duties of the Secretary, Digital Assistant, Women Constable, and Agriculture Department staff. Inquired about the services of volunteers and their remuneration.



He praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the welfare schemes to the doorsteps of the people through the secretariat system. He was accompanied by BJP state disciplinary committee chairman Paka Satyanarayana, party state secretary Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, district president Narina Tataji and others.