Union Ministers express confidence that VSP overcome challenges

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, along with Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma visited Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Monday.

The Union Ministers inspected coke oven batteries, blast furnace and wire rod mill of the plant and observed that the coke-making process is an essential input for blast furnace operations ensuring continuous, efficient and large-scale production.

Kumaraswamy interacted with employees of various departments and appreciated their commitment and efforts in steering the plant towards a progressive growth path. CMD, directors, and senior officials accompanied the ministers during the visit.

During the visit to blast furnace-3 Kumaraswamy wrote in the visitor’s book ‘Congratulations to RINL staff for achieving the best production this year. Hope the plant will be run with the same dedication and make it the best steel plant in the country”

Subsequently, Kumaraswamy reviewed operational parameters, efficiency and by-product recovery systems critical to plant performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister stated, “Aligned with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we remain committed to advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat, achieving 300 MT steel capacities by 2030, progressing towards Net Zero by 2070, and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The Union Minister emphasised that RINL holds a crucial position in India’s steel sector and directed the management to implement time-bound and result-oriented measures to enhance capacity utilisation, ensure assured raw material linkages, improve techno-economic efficiency, and streamline plant operations for sustained output. The Union Minister stressed the importance of strict monitoring, accountability and coordinated action at all levels, while urging the adoption of best practices and optimal utilisation of resources, reiterating the government of India’s vision, he stated that RINL must align with the goal of building a robust, efficient, and self-reliant steel sector under Viksit Bharat – Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Expressing confidence in the organisation’s future, he stated that with focused execution and collective commitment, RINL would overcome current challenges and emerge stronger and assure all possible assistance. In his address, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma called upon employees to work with renewed commitment to restore RINL’s past glory and achieve new milestones. Manish Raj Gupta, CMD (Additional-Charge), RINL expressed gratitude for their continued guidance and support towards the revival and growth of the organisation.