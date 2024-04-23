Union Ministers to visit AP today to attend BJP leaders nomination program

Union Ministers and BJP National Leaders are set to visit Andhra Pradesh during the General Elections as candidates continue to file their nominations in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, who are in fray in alliance with TDP-Janasena, have already submitted their nominations.

BJP state secretary Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma filed his nomination for Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat today, with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and BJP national executive committee member Somu Veerraju participating in the nomination program. Meanwhile, Satya Kumar Yadav would submit his nomination for the Dharmavaram Assembly Constituency in Anantapuram District in presence of union minister VK Singh.

Former Minister Kamineni Srinivas is also gearing up to file his nomination for the Kaikaluru Assembly seat, with Union Minister L Murugan set to attend the nomination program. Additionally, former MLA Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju is set to file his nomination for the Visakha North Assembly seat, with Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao scheduled to be in attendance.