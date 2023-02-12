Unique initiative to revive lost glory of millets

Visakhapatnam: In a move to revive the forgotten glory of millets, intensify the battle against climate change and bring millets on the meal tables, Adiseshu Vanajakshi Institute of Natural and Alternative for Systems for Health and Healing (AVINASHH) has set fresh goals for the year.

Summing up the millet value-chain and celebrating the 'International Year of Millets - 2023', the institute intends to bring a greater number of farmers into the FPO's (Farmers Producer Organisation) fold, nudge them towards joining the journey of bringing millet food from farm to plate.

Towards this endeavour, the institute that has a millet secondary processing unit plans to generate income opportunities for the millet growers and make the wholesome grains an integral part of the daily diet. In support of it, the team has launched an online door delivery system by tying up with the food delivery App Retos. Awarded by the Ministry of AYUSH and products certified by FSSAI and DPIIT, the institute offers a host of millet-based products such as cookies, idli and dosa batter, rava, munchies and desserts. "Collaborative approach always pays. As parts of North Andhra are major millet producers, the focus is on a larger outreach mechanism, tapping the potential of communities," explains B Pragnanand, founder and managing partner of AVINASHH.

A variety of millets, jaggery, maize and organically grown black rice are procured from 190 farmers directly from Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts who have already been registered as FPOs. In collaboration with the Agricultural Research Station, the institute facilitates distribution of seeds to these farmers.

"Millets grown by them will be bought at a remunerative price, tested and packed in our secondary processing unit.

Extending support through backward linkages, the idea is also to empower women belonging to weaker sections by facilitating employment to them in handling, processing and packaging processes," elaborates Pragnanand. After a four-year-long research, the unit's millet mix flour that comes with 90 per cent millets and 10 percent of dehydrated dried vegetable powder plus a combination of herbs has become a sought-after atta among the health-conscious community.

"The flour is versatile as it can be incorporated for making cookies, cakes, desserts and a host of other dishes as well," shares B Sai Padma, another partner of the firm. Soon, the team plans to launch a standalone ready-to-eat millet outlet near Yoga Village at RK Beach where people can savour millet biryani and cookies along with herbal tea.