Unity Run on Oct 31 to wrap up Police Commemoration Day events

Vijayawada: The Police Commemoration Day will be observed on October 21 at the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri, located in the Guntur district. This event will honour the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and several senior officials are expected to attend the solemn ceremony. As part of the official tribute, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister will receive the Guard of Honour from various police contingents.

On this occasion, police officials will read out the roll of honour, comprising the names of police personnel who lost their lives during the past year while performing duties across different states and in central paramilitary forces. The sacrifices and services rendered by the martyrs will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude.

In connection with the commemoration, on Saturday, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta announced a series of programmes to be held across the State from October 22 to 30, aimed at promoting awareness about the duties and sacrifices of the police force. A Unity Run will be conducted on October 31 to mark the conclusion of the observance.

The DGP stated that the Police Department has sanctioned Rs 10 crore towards the construction of ‘Vihar’, a welfare complex for police personnel, and ‘Vihari’, an exclusive facility for women staff, in addition to a modern mess building for subordinate officers.

An Open House (Exhibition) will be organised in Vijayawada from October 22 to 31 to educate the public about police activities and valor. Awareness programmes, essay writing, and elocution competitions will be conducted for students, police staff, and their families. Medical camps will be held in all district headquarters on October 28 to promote health and well-being among police personnel.

The DGP further stated that seminars and meetings would be organized statewide to highlight the role of police in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. As part of the commemorative events, the NTR District Police Commissionerate will organise a 10-kilometre marathon in Vijayawada, encouraging public participation and fosteringunity between citizens and the police force.