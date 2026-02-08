Universities should be social laboratories: Attorney General

Tirupati: The 3-day law festival ‘Nyayotsav’, organised by the Department of Law at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, began on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest and Attorney General of India R Venkataramani said reflection is important in education and universities should function as social laboratories and centres of knowledge creation.

He stated that the study of law and civics helps bring discipline to life and that justice follows dharma, making it a moral pursuit. Law students were advised to avoid dull personalities and develop curiosity and creativity rooted in social awareness, not social media. He also spoke about constitutional equality, human rights, responsibilities along with rights, and cautioned students about the influence of artificial intelligence on thinking.

Additional Judge at the AP High Court Avadhanam Hariharanatha Sharma explained the difference between ‘students of law’ and ‘law students’. He stressed the importance of clarity, precision and relevance in the legal field and spoke about challenges before the present legal system.

Vice Chancellor of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam, Prof D Suryaprakash Rao spoke about various aspects of legal education in the state. SVU Vice Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao said the visit of the Attorney General was a milestone in the university’s history.

Rector Prof Ch Appa Rao said the university introduced a five-year law course to provide more opportunities for law aspirants. Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, Principal Prof K Sudha Rani and incharge Dean and Coordinator Prof P Bhaskar Reddy introduced the guests. Faculty members, SVU law students and law students from various colleges in Tirupati attended the programme.