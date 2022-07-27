Update status of construction of houses promptly: Collector

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu instructed officials to speed up the construction of houses being taken up in Jagananna Colonies. He inspected the progress of construction at Nagamambapuram and Kattubadipalem villages of Buchireddypalem mandal on Tuesday along with officials.

Chakradhar Babu warned that staff members would face action in case they neglect duty.

He asked officials of the housing department to update the status of the construction of houses in their jurisdictions promptly. They should take measures to complete the constructions and get ready for mass housewarming celebration on August 15th, he said.

The Collector interacted with beneficiaries at the layouts and asked about any troubles they were facing in the area. A housing official informed the Collector that around 60 houses were sanctioned at Nagamambapuram Jagananna layout and eight are below basement level, 25 houses are at basement level, 12 houses are at roof level and 15 have completed slabs.

Further, Chakradhar Babu visited the Jagananna layout at Kattubadipalem and inspected the construction works. He instructed the housing, mandal special officer and municipal officials to complete the works by the end of August. The Collector asked them to fix daily targets for speeding up the works at all housing layouts. SSA project officer P Usha Rani, project director of housing department Narasimhulu, BR Palem Municipal Commissioner Srinivasulu and others were present.