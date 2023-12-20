Upgraded Aarogyasri cards distributed to beneficiaries

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini conducted an awareness programme on upgraded YSR Aarogyasri Smart Health Cards and distributed the cards to the beneficiaries here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought evolutionary changes in the health sector and increased Arogyasri limit to Rs 25 lakh to render better medical services to the poor.

She said the CM has taken steps to render free medical services under the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme. She recalled that the CM has increased the number of treatments under the scheme to 3,257 and the number of network hospitals to 2,350 and spending Rs 4,000 crore for implementing the scheme. She further said that the government spent Rs 17,000 crore for developing the government medical colleges to provide medical services on par with the corporate hospitals. She said the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme will be conducted from January 1, 2024.

District collector M Venugopal Reddy said about 20 lakh upgraded YSR Aarogyasri Smart Health Cards will be distributed to 6.10 lakh families in the district.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, GMC commissioner Kirti Chekuri, YSR Aarogyasri Trust CEO Balaji participated in the programme.