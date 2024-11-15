Uphold prestige of Assembly: Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, congratulating the newly-elected Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, expressed his anguish over the ‘filthy’ language that had become the common lingo both inside and outside the Assembly during the previous YSRCP regime. Pawan said the then ruling party and its members defended their behaviour saying that it was their right to freedom of speech. “Freedom of speech has certain restrictions, and no one has the right to indulge in character assassination whether it is in the Assembly or on the social media, he said. He urged the newly-elected Deputy Speaker and the Chief Minister to introduce a bill known as ‘Social Media Abuse Protection Bill,’ at the earliest.

He said this bill was necessary to put an end to “sadistic psychological abuse which had become rampant on social media.” Pawan said AP should lead the country in bringing discipline in social media so that other states can follow suit. Social media cannot be allowed to terrorise the people, he said.

While urging the Deputy Speaker to see that the prestige of the House was restored, Pawan said, “Sir please do not give up your high sense of humour while conducting the proceedings as your humour has brought laughter back to the House which was lost during the last five years.”