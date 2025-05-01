Urban areas require understanding of PM Voahwakarma Yojana: Collector

Puttaparthi: Collector T.S. Chetan emphasized that industrial development is key to achieving economic growth in the district. He made these remarks while presiding over the District Industries and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting held at the PGRS Conference Hall in the Collectorate on Wednesday. During the meeting, the Collector first reviewed the functioning of the District Industries Department. He stressed the need to strengthen the industrial sector and enhance coordination among all related departments to boost the district’s economic development. He directed that all pending applications under the Single Desk Portal must be resolved promptly.

The review revealed that 21 applications are currently pending in the Single Desk Portal. These include 1 with APIIC, 18 forwarded to APPCB, 1 with the Department of Factories, and 1 with the Fire Services Department. Additionally, 20 MSME claims related to industrial incentives are still awaiting approval. The Collector instructed officials to ensure speedy resolution of all pending applications. Highlighting the importance of promoting the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the Collector called for extensive awareness campaigns at the urban level and encouraged prompt collection of applications from eligible beneficiaries.

He directed nodal officers in village and ward secretariats to take special initiatives for the implementation of this scheme. The meeting was attended by District Industries General Manager Nagaraju, APIIC Zonal Manager Sony Sahani, DPO Samanta, LDM Ramana Kumar, Handlooms Department Officer K. Krishnamurthy, District Fire Officer Hemant Reddy, DICCI representative Venkataramana, and other officials.