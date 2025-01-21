Urukunda Eranna Swamy temple : A divine blend of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu

Kurnool: The authorities are making rapid arrangements for Kalasa Pratista, Vigraha Pratista and Kumbhabisekam, to be held from February 1 to 3 at Urukunda Eranna Swamy Temple.

The temple, also known as Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Eranna Temple, is a renowned pilgrimage site located in Urukunda village of Kurnool district. This temple is a significant spiritual hub, dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, attracting devotees from far and wide.

The temple is unique since it has no roof. Also, Lord Vishnu, as Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, and Lord Shiva, as Veeranna Swamy (an incarnation of Veerabhadra Swamy), will be worshipped here.

The idols of both the deities are enshrined under a peepal tree, symbolising spiritual harmony and divine protection.

This combination of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu makes it a rare and revered site for devotees of both traditions.

According to legends, a sage named Hiranya once lived in this place. Later, he changed his name as Eranna and performed penance under a peepal tree in Urukunda village and dedicated his life to promoting Veera Shaiva tradition. Sage Eranna was known for healing people of their illnesses. After he mysteriously disappeared one day, locals installed an idol under the peepal tree and started worshipping him as Veerabhadra.

Later, they discovered Narasimha Swamy idol under the same tree. Since then, both idols are being worshipped together at the site. Gradually, a temple was constructed around the peepal tree. Even today, the idols of Veerabhadra Swamy and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy are worshipped according to Veera Shaiva tradition.

The mandapam (pavilion) and inner gopuram (tower) of the temple are adorned with intricate carvings of Hindu gods, goddesses, and animals. The temple’s flooring is made of sandstone.

Festivals like Maha Shivaratri, Ugadi, Dasara, Sankranti, Karthika Masam, and Sravana Masam are celebrated with great devotion at this temple. Morning puja and aarti will begin at 5 am, followed by daily sevas and puja rituals.