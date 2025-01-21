Live
- U19 WC: Sri Lanka women beat West Indies by 81 runs to register second win
- Donald Trump’s Key Decisions as U.S. President: A Summary
- Goran Ivanisevic quits as Rybakina’s coach after Aus Open elimination
- Zomato's share hits 6-month low amid Blinkit's expansion plans
- Seoul says will continue to push for denuclearisation after Trump calls North Korea 'nuclear power'
- Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani advised angioplasty in Jaipur, health better
- Maoist leader with Rs 1 crore bounty among 14 killed in Chhattisgarh op
- Power cable theft costs Namma Metro lakhs of rupees
- Kharge, Priyanka reach Belagavi for ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim' event
- 20 kg of Ice, over 300,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar
Just In
Urukunda Eranna Swamy temple : A divine blend of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu
Maha Kumbabhisekam from February 1
Kurnool: The authorities are making rapid arrangements for Kalasa Pratista, Vigraha Pratista and Kumbhabisekam, to be held from February 1 to 3 at Urukunda Eranna Swamy Temple.
The temple, also known as Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Eranna Temple, is a renowned pilgrimage site located in Urukunda village of Kurnool district. This temple is a significant spiritual hub, dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, attracting devotees from far and wide.
The temple is unique since it has no roof. Also, Lord Vishnu, as Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, and Lord Shiva, as Veeranna Swamy (an incarnation of Veerabhadra Swamy), will be worshipped here.
The idols of both the deities are enshrined under a peepal tree, symbolising spiritual harmony and divine protection.
This combination of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu makes it a rare and revered site for devotees of both traditions.
According to legends, a sage named Hiranya once lived in this place. Later, he changed his name as Eranna and performed penance under a peepal tree in Urukunda village and dedicated his life to promoting Veera Shaiva tradition. Sage Eranna was known for healing people of their illnesses. After he mysteriously disappeared one day, locals installed an idol under the peepal tree and started worshipping him as Veerabhadra.
Later, they discovered Narasimha Swamy idol under the same tree. Since then, both idols are being worshipped together at the site. Gradually, a temple was constructed around the peepal tree. Even today, the idols of Veerabhadra Swamy and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy are worshipped according to Veera Shaiva tradition.
The mandapam (pavilion) and inner gopuram (tower) of the temple are adorned with intricate carvings of Hindu gods, goddesses, and animals. The temple’s flooring is made of sandstone.
Festivals like Maha Shivaratri, Ugadi, Dasara, Sankranti, Karthika Masam, and Sravana Masam are celebrated with great devotion at this temple. Morning puja and aarti will begin at 5 am, followed by daily sevas and puja rituals.