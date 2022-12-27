US-based firm's chief lauds healthcare reforms by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Prime Healthcare Foundation chairman Dr Prem Sagar Reddy called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday.

Prime Healthcare is recognised as one of the top 10 medical groups in the United States of America (USA) for managing 46 hospitals in 14 states.

The meeting with Chief Minister was held in a cordial atmosphere and former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was his good friend and colleague, he said.

During his visit, Prem Sagar Reddy discussed various issues, mainly the health sector in AP. He appreciated the concept of family doctor initiated by the government and said that it is a great thing that 98 per cent of doctors and medical staff are being recruited in the state.

"I am ready to provide digital X Ray machines and state-of-the-art medical equipment to AP," he said, adding that 1,500 oxygen concentrators were provided to the government in a very short period of time during the Covid pandemic.

He further said that the Chief Minister had brought revolutionary changes in the fields of health, education, medicine, housing for poor, and agriculture like his father and is getting accolades from all sections of the people , he said.

Prem Sagar Reddy also said that he was very proud to associate with the state government and participate in the programmes.

Dr Prasad G Reddy, Dr Raghava Reddy, medical advisor, NRI affairs, Vasudeva Reddy, Nalipireddy, APNRT president Medapati Venkat and officials from CMO were also present.