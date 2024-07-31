US Consul General meets Pawan, Lokesh

Vijayawada: A team from US Consul General, including Consul General Jennifer Larson, met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

The team members discussed the opportunities for investments and development projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The Deputy Chief Minister explained the advantage of political stability in the state which is necessary for attracting investments and various opportunities for investments and available manpower.

He appealed to the US Consul General to extend cooperation for youth who are heading to US to upgrade their skills and for higher studies. He said the state government will extend cooperation for environment-friendly projects.

US Consulate economics wing chief Frank Taluto, members Srimali Kare and Sibaprasad Tripathi accompanied the US Consul General.

Jennifer Larson also met HRD minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday. In a tweet, Lokesh said Telugus account for almost 14 per cent of all Indian Americans and felt that they have strengthened ties between India and US enriching our communities and showcasing the beauty of our culture, diversity and heritage. He said, “We look forward to Andhra Pradesh playing a greater role in further enhancing this bond.”