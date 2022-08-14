US expert claims MP Madhav video real, says TDP

Vijayawada: Opposition TDP on Saturday claimed that the video clip of YSRCP MP GorantlaMadhav's alleged nude video call was found to be authentic and unedited by a US-based expert in video forensics and image analysis.

Two days after the police claimed that the video clip circulated on various social media platforms is not original and may be morphed, the TDP came out with the report from Eclipse Forensics.

The report signed by forensic examiner Jim Stafford was released by TDP leaders K Pattabhiram and VangalapudiAnitha at a news conference. According to Stafford, who claims to be a certified and court-qualified expert in video forensics and image analysis, he was asked to determine if the video was authentic or if it had been altered/ edited. The expert noted that the video was created by recording the video being played on a smartphone.

"In conclusion, based on my education, training, experience, and expertise in image analysis, mobile investigation, and digital forensic examination it is my expert opinion that the video shown in this recording is authentic and un-edited," read his report. Pattabhiram, who is a spokesman of TDP, wanted to know what Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy says on the forensic analysis report. "We want to know what action the Chief Minister will take against the MP," he said.

The TDP leader said the "dirty work" done by the Hindupur MP has brought disrepute to the state. He said people want to know why the Chief Minister, who brought Disha Act and app for protection of women, is not taking action against his own MP.

He alleged that the YSRCP government is trying to shield the MP. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has already urged LokSabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against the MP. The commission received complaint of alleged sexual harassment against him. According to the complaint, the MP is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the victim's consent.

The content of the video is alleged to be indecent, obscene and undignified, the commission said.

The MP from Hindupur has denied the allegations against him. He claimed that a fake and morphed video was circulated by some people to malign him.