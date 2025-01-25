Use Artificial Intelligence responsibly

Vijayawada:The chairman of the Telugu Catholic Bishops Council (TCBC)-Education Commission and Bishop of Vijayawada, Rev Dr T Joseph Raja Rao while inaugurating the two-day seminar on ‘Leading People into the Challenging Modern World of Education’ on Friday at the Andhra Loyola College

campus here, advised the heads of colleges and schools run by Christian missionaries to remain relevant to mod-ern times and continuously update their skills and knowledge.

He quoted the Pope’s directive that while using AI, every-one must adhere to guiding principles such as transparen-cy, accountability and respect for privacy. He further em-phasised that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a gift from God to serve humanity and must be used responsibly.

Dr PR John, Rector of Andhra Loyola College, and Fr Dr Sahayaraj, secretary of the TCBC Education Commission and Correspondent of ALC, welcomed the participants.

Dr Maria Charles, national secretary of the Catholic Bish-ops’ Conference of India (CBCI) Education Commission, speaking on ‘The Mission of CBCI Education Commission’, highlighted that the Christian educational institutions have been instrumental in providing education to the masses since the 15th century. He shared that currently, about 59 per cent of students in these institutions are Hindus, 31 per cent are Christians, and the rest are Muslims and oth-ers. He emphasised that education is a service and that Christian institutions play a vital role in nation-building.

Dr K Alex from St Joseph’s College conducted an interac-tive session on leadership skills, urging heads of institu-tions to lead by example and inspire their staff and stu-dents.

Dr Vimal Jerald facilitated a two-part discussion on Artifi-cial Intelligence (AI), empowering the audience with vari-ous AI tools such as AR Loopa, Hello History, Photo Math, Suno AI, Gamma AI and Zoom.