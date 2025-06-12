Use of adulterated ghee for preparation raises concerns

Rajamahendravaram: The famed Pootharekulu of Atreyapuram, renowned across the country for their unique taste and delicate preparation, has landed in controversy after authorities discovered the use of substandard ghee in some local sweet shops. The revelations have stirred widespread concern among consumers and locals alike.

According to officials, several vendors have been found using low-quality or adulterated ghee in an attempt to cut costs and boost profits. Recent inspections revealed that ghee samples collected from certain shops failed quality tests, raising alarms about food safety and consumer health.

On May 22, locals informed authorities after spotting suspicious activity involving the offloading of ghee from an auto-rickshaw at a dry fruits warehouse. Upon inspection, two sacks containing 66 kg of unbranded ghee were seized. An additional 35 kg of ghee was discovered at a related shop and warehouse.

Revenue and police officials immediately alerted the District Food Control Department. District Food Control Officer P Srikanth stated that samples were sent to the Nacharam Food Laboratory in Hyderabad. The lab results received three days ago confirmed one sample as spoiled and unfit for consumption and the other as substandard.

Following confirmation of adulteration, authorities issued notices to the shop owner and announced plans to register criminal cases. Officials added that during an earlier raid on February 17, 150 kg of unbranded, unlabelled ghee in loose packing was seized from a raw material supplier. Lab analysis of three samples from that batch revealed adulteration with Dalda (vanaspati) and palm oil.

Authorities have now issued warnings to local traders that legal action will be taken against those selling unlicensed products, using unbranded ghee, or failing to provide packaging with manufacturing dates. The crackdown is part of a broader initiative to ensure food safety and protect the legacy of Atreyapuram’s iconic sweet.

Consumers have expressed dismay over the findings, urging for maintenance of high standards traditionally associated with Atreyapuram Pootharekulu.