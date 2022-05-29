Use technology to conserve forests

Rajamahendravram (East Godavari District): Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Research and IT) Ajay Kumar Naik, said that field-level forest personnel should thoroughly study the forest cover in their area and demarcate the boundaries scientifically. On Saturday he visited the AP State Forest Academy (APSFA) and met with officials and trainees.

On this occasion, he said that aggression can be detected only when it is known to scientifically identify boundaries. He called on everyone should recognise the grave responsibility of protecting the forest area and preventing encroachments.

He discussed how to use science and technology in the field in terms of forest survey and demarcation. APSFA director JSN Murthy said the academy was training forest beat officers and section officers on methods of surveying the forest area. He said that if the knowledge learned here is applied in the duty, it will be possible to protect the forests using information technology. Rajahmundry Chief Conservator of Forests S Sri Saravanan, Academy Deputy Directors MV Prasadarao, V Srihari Gopal, K Mohanarao, D Phanikumar Naidu, DFO (Wildlife Management) C Selvam, State Silviculturist L Bheemaiah, Assistant Silviculturist Dr. NV Sivaram Prasad, Uday Sankar, and others participated. PCCF (Research and IT) A K Naik appreciated the conservation of rare, endangered and threatened species of plants in the shade net at the Regional Forest Research Centre as part of forest research. Local officials showed him the plants being preserved in the shade net. Naik suggested that endangered species of plants should be widely grown here and replanted in the respective forests to increase their numbers. The research centre should try to prepare quality seeds and distribute them to all divisions. He suggested that different varieties of fruit species grown in the forest should also be developed with research.