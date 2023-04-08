Use your vote cautiously to dislodge Jagan: Balayya

Singanamala (Anantapur): Film actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, who came to wish TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's 'Yuva Galam' in Singanamala constituency, is elated at the response the padayatra is getting on its 62nd day.

Speaking to reporters at the camp site, Balakrishna said that the state was passing through a crucial stage of Jagan Mohan Reddy's misrule. The people, who made a blunder in voting to the YSRCP have one last option left, that is to use their weapon of vote to dislodge the government and vote back the TDP to power, he stated.

Listing out the failures of Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Balakrishna said that the tall talk on Polavaram completion in 4 years remained a pipe dream and added the state has crossed the debt burden of Rs 8 lakh crores. Not a single industry worth mentioning has been established newly in the four years rule of Jagan, he pointed out. Stating that over 2 lakh old age pensions had been stopped, the actor said the state government employees were not getting their salaries on time. He said the state stands first in ganja smuggling and sand and land mafias are ruling the roost.

Amaravati, the proud capital, had been killed and hurdles were being created to Amaravati farmers agitation, he stated. The Special Category Status to AP has become a myth, he said and added the state could not get Central funds for any of the projects including Polavaram.

Stating that the state economy was in shambles, Balakrishna said the financial position of the state was not better than Sri Lankan government. "If by an accident you vote for Jaganmohan again, the state will slip into an unmanageable economic crisis so much so that even citizens will migrate to places outside the state," the actor stated.

Balakrishna warned that one more mistake will land the state in a deep abyss of financial quagmire.

The Hindupur MLA said that he is happy with Lokesh padayatra, which is sending a clear message of who is going to rule the state in next elections. He called upon YSRCP MLAs to revolt fearlessly against their 'psycho-boss' and come out openly against the ruling party.