Ushasri advises ICDS staff to take good care of kids

Anantapur: Minister for Women and Child Welfare Ushasri Charan visited the house of Lakshmi, whose child was punished by an Anganwadi teacher by inflicting burns on his lips on Friday. The teacher reportedly inflicted burns on the child lips by using a kitchen appliance as a punishment for disobedience.

The Minister visited her house and interacted with the parents and enquired about the boy's condition. She said that an inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken on the Anganwadi teacher.

The Minister advised ICDS officials to take good care of children in Anganwadi centres.

Children should be given good food. She said the ICDS project is taking care of children aged 0-36 months, 36 months-6 years. She said that CDPO is investigating the incident and would immediately dismiss the Anganwadi teachers if they are found to be at fault in the investigation.

Six lakh mothers and pregnant women were benefiting from women and child welfare department and 29.5 lakh children were benefiting through Anganwadi centres. About 35.5 lakh beneficiaries were benefiting from the ICDS project across the state. The Minister said the Anganwadi centres were working for the welfare of women and the education and nutrition of infants, with an aim of improving the health of all, Anganwadi workers and helpers should work hard and take care of children so that the incidents of the kind are not repeated anywhere in the state.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is forging ahead with the concept of providing nutrition kits to every single mother and child to improve their health. Everyone working at Anganwadi centre is advised to provide good food to children and to take good care of them. She later distributed CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma, ICDS PD Sushila Devi, Nodal Officer B S Sridevi, CDPO Lalitamma, Supervisor Vishnuvardhan, 1098 Childline Chandramohan, Child Protection Service Chandrakala, boy Muralikrishna's parents Lakshmi, Singareddy

and others were present on the

occasion.